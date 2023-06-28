Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) is -8.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.84 and a high of $23.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is -1.31% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -11.37% off its SMA200. MD registered -34.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.04.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.67%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.64 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.23% and -43.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.89M, and float is at 80.97M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swift James D,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Swift James D sold 13,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $14.14 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96638.0 shares.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that ORDAN MARK S (Director) sold a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $13.26 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Weis Shirley A (Director) disposed off 1,007 shares at an average price of $13.63 for $13725.0. The insider now directly holds 17,668 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD).

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -0.24% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is 36.23% higher over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 43.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.