Planet Labs PBC (PL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 62.25% Upside

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is -30.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 39.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is -22.78% and -25.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -35.60% off its SMA200. PL registered -37.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.18%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $836.24M and $203.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.33% and -59.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.60%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.35M, and float is at 241.19M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Ashley F.,the company’sCFO & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Ashley F. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $2500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $4.60 per share for $4600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $4100.0. The insider now directly holds 939,154 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).