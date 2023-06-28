Positives for APA Corporation (APA) as stock gains in recent trading

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -29.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.15 and a high of $50.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $33.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.52% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.76, the stock is -1.82% and -4.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.80% off its SMA200. APA registered -10.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.74.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2273 employees, a market worth around $10.41B and $10.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.30 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.66% and -35.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.90%).

APA Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APA Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 325.20% this year.

APA Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.00M, and float is at 308.44M with Short Float at 3.67%.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at APA Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 58 times.

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 1.88% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -3.05% lower over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 37.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.