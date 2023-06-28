Positives for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) as stock gains in recent trading

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) is -98.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3149.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $3149.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $3149.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -15.42% and -58.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.88 million and changing 14.40% at the moment leaves the stock -98.08% off its SMA200. BDRX registered -99.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.20.

The stock witnessed a -45.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.80%, and is -9.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.81% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.70M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.17% and -99.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.50%).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.47M, and float is at 41.47M with Short Float at 0.27%.