Positives for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) as stock gains in recent trading

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -7.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.93 and a high of $15.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $13.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.99% off the consensus price target high of $23.32 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.49% lower than the price target low of $8.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.33, the stock is -0.82% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.94 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -16.49% off its SMA200. VOD registered -40.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.45.

The stock witnessed a -5.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.48%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 98103 employees, a market worth around $25.46B and $50.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.97. Distance from 52-week low is 4.48% and -41.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.60% this year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.73B, and float is at 2.17B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is 7.34% higher over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -2.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.