REGN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Now

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is -0.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $563.82 and a high of $837.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REGN stock was last observed hovering at around $784.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -68.29% off its average median price target of $895.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.8% off the consensus price target high of $1050.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.17% lower than the price target low of $650.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $716.09, the stock is -5.51% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -8.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.60% off its SMA200. REGN registered 16.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.69.

The stock witnessed a -1.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.72%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has around 11851 employees, a market worth around $78.45B and $12.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 16.55. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.01% and -14.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.10M, and float is at 104.32M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCourt Marion,the company’sEVP Commercial. SEC filings show that McCourt Marion sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $736.00 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20553.0 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that RYAN ARTHUR F (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $735.42 per share for $73542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18847.0 shares of the REGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, RYAN ARTHUR F (Director) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $805.33 for $80533.0. The insider now directly holds 18,947 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading -9.28% down over the past 12 months and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) that is -16.36% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 20.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.