Rio Tinto Group (RIO) down -8.85% since start of the year

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -8.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $80.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $63.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $76.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.89% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.48% higher than the price target low of $72.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.90, the stock is 1.39% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. RIO registered 3.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.29%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 54000 employees, a market worth around $110.31B and $55.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.47% and -19.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.51%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 31.57% up over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is 0.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.