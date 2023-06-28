Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Is Up 15.06% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is 15.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is 5.80% and 12.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 11.05% off its SMA200. RITM registered -0.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.72%.

The stock witnessed a 18.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.29%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $5.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.98% and -13.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.17M, and float is at 471.39M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -18.64% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -11.29% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -11.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.