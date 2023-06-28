RXT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Now

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) is -29.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is 17.23% and 32.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 8.29% at the moment leaves the stock -30.97% off its SMA200. RXT registered -70.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.97.

The stock witnessed a 64.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.21%, and is 11.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 11.49% over the month.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $439.90M and $3.11B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.05% and -72.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.40%).

Rackspace Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.10% this year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.20M, and float is at 205.75M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Samant Shashank,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Samant Shashank bought 19,933 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $4.59 per share for a total of $91520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Rackspace Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Samant Shashank (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $4.55 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RXT stock.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 24.98% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 10.92% higher over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is 0.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.