Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -62.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is -0.69% and -12.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -60.06% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -72.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.18%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $211.30M and $241.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.80% and -81.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.40%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.53M, and float is at 138.98M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOGEN INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.65 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $5.33 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.75 million shares of the SGMO stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 33.86% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -10.42% lower over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 5.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.