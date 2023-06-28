Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) – The 37.49% Upside Potential Remains

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -41.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.32 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $9.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.23% off the consensus price target high of $16.47 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.98% lower than the price target low of $6.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is -12.31% and -21.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -33.08% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -42.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.02%, and is -11.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84481 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $7.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.38 and Fwd P/E is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.58% and -49.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.40% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.64M, and float is at 707.64M with Short Float at 1.56%.