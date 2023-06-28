STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) on Track to Reach $57.25 in a Year

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is 35.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $53.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $47.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $57.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.65% off the consensus price target high of $78.31 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.36% lower than the price target low of $35.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.04, the stock is 2.58% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 14.59% off its SMA200. STM registered 41.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.38%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 51370 employees, a market worth around $43.36B and $16.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.45% and -10.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.50% this year.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 945.30M, and float is at 661.94M with Short Float at 1.43%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 144.52% up over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is 20.62% higher over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 28.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.