Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Is Down -9.11% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -9.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $37.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $29.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $37.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $48.84 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.09% higher than the price target low of $31.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.84, the stock is -1.85% and -2.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -8.94% off its SMA200. SU registered -16.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.35.

The stock witnessed a 1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.99%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16558 employees, a market worth around $38.85B and $43.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.37 and Fwd P/E is 4.82. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.14% and -22.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.10% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 8.13%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 10.28% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is 10.22% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 20.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.