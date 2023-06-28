Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 175.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.01 and a high of $270.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $216.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.67%.

Currently trading at $226.17, the stock is -3.13% and 31.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 117.16% off its SMA200. SMCI registered 429.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.15.

The stock witnessed a 9.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.94%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has around 4607 employees, a market worth around $11.53B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.31 and Fwd P/E is 20.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 511.11% and -16.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.40% this year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.28M, and float is at 45.85M with Short Float at 10.53%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liang Charles,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Liang Charles sold 43,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $227.89 per share for a total of $10.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1827.0 shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara (Director) sold a total of 43,932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $227.64 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1827.0 shares of the SMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, CLEGG DON W (SVP, Worldwide Sales) disposed off 16,514 shares at an average price of $232.28 for $3.84 million. The insider now directly holds 1,435 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -15.30% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -11.68% lower over the same period. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 58.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.