TechnipFMC plc (FTI) – The 16.47% Upside Potential Remains

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is 30.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $16.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 6.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.87, the stock is 8.59% and 13.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 26.75% off its SMA200. FTI registered 151.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.82.

The stock witnessed a 14.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.42%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 21972 employees, a market worth around $7.07B and $6.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.90. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.86% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.30% this year.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 442.10M, and float is at 440.51M with Short Float at 3.60%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de Carvalho Filho Eleazar,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $15.10 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Landes Jonathan (President Subsea) sold a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the FTI stock.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 39.34% up over the past 12 months.