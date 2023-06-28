Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -7.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $73.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.7% off the consensus price target high of $82.22 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 82.09% higher than the price target low of $42.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is 0.34% and 1.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 11.25% off its SMA200. TME registered 54.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.11.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.78%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $13.16B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.63% and -17.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 883.60M with Short Float at 2.25%.