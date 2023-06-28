The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is -20.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.44 and a high of $62.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.97% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 0.74% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.74, the stock is 0.71% and -8.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -24.69% off its SMA200. MOS registered -25.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.23.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.73%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 13570 employees, a market worth around $11.67B and $18.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.50% and -44.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.50% this year.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 335.40M, and float is at 330.16M with Short Float at 2.90%.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 33 times.

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading -26.30% down over the past 12 months.