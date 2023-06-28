Things appear to be looking up for Centogene N.V. (CNTG)

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) is 26.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 45.33% and 42.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.3 million and changing 50.82% at the moment leaves the stock 23.25% off its SMA200. CNTG registered -51.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.12.

The stock witnessed a 46.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.87%, and is 49.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.68% over the week and 10.93% over the month.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $31.38M and $52.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.44% and -58.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centogene N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.81M, and float is at 10.13M with Short Float at 0.43%.