Things appear to be looking up for eBay Inc. (EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 7.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.92 and a high of $52.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $43.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.88% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -30.79% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.47, the stock is -0.20% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 2.06% off its SMA200. EBAY registered -2.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.36.

The stock witnessed a 1.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $23.90B and $9.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.18 and Fwd P/E is 9.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.80% and -14.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -700.70% this year.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 537.00M, and float is at 533.61M with Short Float at 2.80%.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPENCER REBECCA,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SPENCER REBECCA sold 2,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $45.85 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Boone Cornelius (SVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $44.67 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44982.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 136,632 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 10.92% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 24.87% higher over the same period.