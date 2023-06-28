Things appear to be looking up for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is -86.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -10.18% and -32.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -8.38% at the moment leaves the stock -86.53% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -90.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.37.

The stock witnessed a -12.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.61%, and is -14.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.84% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $4.89M and -$4.82M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -95.53% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.50% this year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.56M, and float is at 48.76M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.