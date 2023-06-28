Things appear to be looking up for UBS Group AG (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 7.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.62 and a high of $22.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $22.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.67% off the consensus price target high of $33.51 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -11.62% lower than the price target low of $17.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.88, the stock is -0.59% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 5.61% off its SMA200. UBS registered 19.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.50%.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.80%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 73814 employees, a market worth around $69.81B and $15.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.93% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.07B, and float is at 3.04B with Short Float at 0.64%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at UBS Group AG (UBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 16.08% up over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is -25.20% lower over the same period. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -80.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.