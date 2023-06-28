Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -78.26% Change This Year

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -78.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is 37.73% and 11.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 159.9 million and changing 38.96% at the moment leaves the stock -80.78% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -93.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.17.

The stock witnessed a 15.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.88%, and is 27.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.36% over the week and 15.47% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $3.99M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.89% and -95.15% from its 52-week high.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.68M, and float is at 26.67M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.