VERU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Veru Inc. (VERU) Now

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -78.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -3.97% and -5.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 8.74% at the moment leaves the stock -78.81% off its SMA200. VERU registered -91.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.63.

The stock witnessed a 8.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.50%, and is -8.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $103.39M and $21.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.95% and -95.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.00%).

Veru Inc. (VERU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veru Inc. (VERU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veru Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.83M, and float is at 61.13M with Short Float at 25.21%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 13.94% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is 5.45% higher over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is 17.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.