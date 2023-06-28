Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -50.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $48.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.94% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.62% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is -6.46% and -27.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -48.21% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -49.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.76.

The stock witnessed a -18.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.58%, and is -5.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.42 and Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.04% and -63.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.30% this year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.00M, and float is at 72.06M with Short Float at 11.23%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD,the company’sFormer 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $46.21 per share for a total of $11.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.76 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 116,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $46.09 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.0 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 109,968 shares at an average price of $46.08 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).