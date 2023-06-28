VIPS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Now

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 23.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $126.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.89% off the consensus price target high of $151.06 offered by analysts, but current levels are 82.88% higher than the price target low of $97.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.78, the stock is 1.29% and 6.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 28.33% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 51.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.93%.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.77%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 6815 employees, a market worth around $9.44B and $14.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.84% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 579.65M, and float is at 476.81M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 2.59% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -2.63% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -44.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.