VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) up 228.87% since start of the year

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is 228.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VVPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 31.36% and 54.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 32.79% at the moment leaves the stock 58.63% off its SMA200. VVPR registered -50.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 211.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.50.

The stock witnessed a 54.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.84%, and is 20.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.32% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $20.67M and $12.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 259.84% and -51.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.70% this year.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.49M, and float is at 13.35M with Short Float at 4.59%.