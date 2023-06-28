W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WPC Stock Is Going Next

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is -12.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.10 and a high of $89.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $67.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.45% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.49, the stock is -1.41% and -3.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. WPC registered -20.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.99.

The stock witnessed a 1.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.40%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $14.78B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.27 and Fwd P/E is 30.71. Profit margin for the company is 47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.62% and -23.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.95M, and float is at 205.92M with Short Float at 2.82%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXANDER MARK A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALEXANDER MARK A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $72.48 per share for a total of $72479.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26118.0 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Zander Brian H (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $84.14 per share for $16812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4266.0 shares of the WPC stock.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -38.54% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -71.11% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is 6.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.