What should you know before buying stock in Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 22.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $57.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54%.

Currently trading at $57.00, the stock is 6.23% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 13.17% off its SMA200. MAS registered 10.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.35.

The stock witnessed a 13.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.37%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $13.01B and $8.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 15.13. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.66% and -0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.60%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.00M, and float is at 224.82M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Kenneth G.,the company’sVP, General Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that Cole Kenneth G. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.95 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70198.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) sold a total of 15,007 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $54.00 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) disposed off 20,361 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 187,784 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading 19.35% up over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) is 30.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.