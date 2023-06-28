What should you know before buying stock in SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -15.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is -21.24% and -26.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -26.55% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -59.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.20.

The stock witnessed a -27.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.17%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 451 employees, a market worth around $443.99M and $95.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.07% and -62.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.53M, and float is at 162.09M with Short Float at 5.47%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.