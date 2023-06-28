What should you know before buying stock in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $475.77 and a high of $611.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $522.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.41% off its average median price target of $635.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.2% off the consensus price target high of $700.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -0.91% lower than the price target low of $505.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $509.62, the stock is -2.40% and -4.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -6.37% off its SMA200. TMO registered -6.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.27%, and is -3.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $195.69B and $43.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.20 and Fwd P/E is 19.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.11% and -16.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.00M, and float is at 384.43M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CASPER MARC N,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that CASPER MARC N sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $534.82 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that CASPER MARC N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $544.40 per share for $5.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, CASPER MARC N (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $545.22 for $5.45 million. The insider now directly holds 141,330 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -8.97% down over the past 12 months.