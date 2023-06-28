What should you know before buying stock in UDR Inc. (UDR)

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is 8.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.18 and a high of $50.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $42.21, the stock is 1.48% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 3.29% off its SMA200. UDR registered -8.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.31.

The stock witnessed a 8.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.64%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1317 employees, a market worth around $14.31B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.39 and Fwd P/E is 70.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.53% and -16.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.79M, and float is at 323.63M with Short Float at 1.88%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOMEY THOMAS W,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $40.44 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -3.71% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -9.18% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -12.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.