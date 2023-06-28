Why CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.03 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.21, the stock is 1.27% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.88% off its SMA200. CNP registered 1.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.04.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.49%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 8986 employees, a market worth around $18.64B and $9.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.00 and Fwd P/E is 18.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.70% and -12.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 630.00M, and float is at 628.70M with Short Float at 1.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smitherman Barry T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smitherman Barry T sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $30.51 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21075.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Pound Ted (Director) sold a total of 2,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $30.50 per share for $84485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46541.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Smitherman Barry T (Director) acquired 8,005 shares at an average price of $28.38 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 20,534 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -13.40% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -5.71% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -2.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.