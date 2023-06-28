Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -45.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $6.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 62.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is -14.19% and -32.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -50.42% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -64.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.02.

The stock witnessed a -22.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.70%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $211.02M and $148.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.11% and -69.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.80%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.48M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 22.25%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheng Sohanya Roshan,the company’sEVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Cheng Sohanya Roshan sold 1,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $4322.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $2.24 per share for $7922.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Mason Michael (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 631 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $1401.0. The insider now directly holds 244,730 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -18.00% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -1.52% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -13.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.