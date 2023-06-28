Why Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -21.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $17.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is -3.22% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -23.77% off its SMA200. LESL registered -40.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.07%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.59% and -43.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.73M, and float is at 176.39M with Short Float at 14.02%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L,the company’sFormer 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $12.02 per share for a total of $112.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Gazaway Bradsold a total of 3,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $14.82 per share for $49425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LESL stock.