Why should you keep an eye on FREYR Battery (FREY)?

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -11.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is 3.33% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock -23.03% off its SMA200. FREY registered 10.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.33%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.05.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.37%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.87% and -54.66% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FREYR Battery (FREY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.71M, and float is at 113.61M with Short Float at 11.30%.