Why should you keep an eye on Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)?

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) is -19.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 9.82% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -40.53% off its SMA200. NVVE registered -90.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.44.

The stock witnessed a 8.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.62%, and is 15.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.95% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $16.88M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.95% and -90.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.30%).

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.60M, and float is at 19.46M with Short Float at 7.82%.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ted C.,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Smith Ted C. sold 26,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $12643.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Nuvve Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Poilasne Gregory (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $0.62 per share for $3082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the NVVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Poilasne Gregory (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $4894.0. The insider now directly holds 1,101,763 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE).