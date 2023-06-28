Will NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) is -33.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $63.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRBO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 92.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -0.73% and -16.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 23.05% at the moment leaves the stock -85.55% off its SMA200. NRBO registered -96.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.80%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.99.

The stock witnessed a -15.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.37%, and is 13.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.88% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.97% and -99.25% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.18M, and float is at 13.37M with Short Float at 1.78%.