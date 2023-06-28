Will Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) is 84.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVYL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is 24.76% and 33.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 36.29% at the moment leaves the stock 24.45% off its SMA200. RVYL registered -31.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 58.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.53%, and is 34.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.22% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $44.62M and $40.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 212.72% and -70.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.80%).

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.21M, and float is at 27.06M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laniado Ezra,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Laniado Ezra bought 9,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $4995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50586.0 shares.