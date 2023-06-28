YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 81.64% Upside

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is 63.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $11.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.64% off the consensus price target high of $81.65 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -149.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.99, the stock is 16.08% and 25.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 51.81% off its SMA200. YPF registered 365.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.01.

The stock witnessed a 35.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.39%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $12.53B and $11.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.62 and Fwd P/E is 4.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 431.56% and -6.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.49M, and float is at 387.46M with Short Float at 1.15%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 36.78% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 10.28% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 20.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.