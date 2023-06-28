ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -27.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $53.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.80 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is -5.21% and -21.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -39.63% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -73.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.41.

The stock witnessed a -12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.37%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4830 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $10.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.53. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.51% and -76.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.17M, and float is at 80.39M with Short Float at 28.78%.