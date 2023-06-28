Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Track to Reach $80.00 in a Year

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.45 and a high of $124.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $66.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.19% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -4.69% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.05, the stock is 0.26% and 2.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -5.76% off its SMA200. ZM registered -44.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8484 employees, a market worth around $20.09B and $4.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.57% and -45.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 26 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.41M, and float is at 214.78M with Short Float at 7.72%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bawa Aparna,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $70.18 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1978.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Subotovsky Santiago (Director) sold a total of 2,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $68.25 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Steckelberg Kelly (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,224 shares at an average price of $68.94 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).