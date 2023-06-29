A peek at 89bio Inc. (ETNB): Who has invested in It?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 45.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.97 and a high of $22.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 25.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.55, the stock is -6.19% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 48.46% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 439.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.29%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.71.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.14%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 524.58% and -19.10% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.17M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 15.07%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PALEKAR ROHAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PALEKAR ROHAN sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Atkinson Edward Morrow III (Director) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $17.91 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Le-Nguyen Quoc () disposed off 13,683 shares at an average price of $18.11 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 164,971 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).