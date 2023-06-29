A peek at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR): Who has invested in It?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is 105.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 9.95% and 37.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing 13.57% at the moment leaves the stock 44.31% off its SMA200. ACHR registered 1.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.89%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.39%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 137.65% and -22.69% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.59M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 10.08%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MISSAN ANDY, the company’s Chief Legal Off. & Secretary. SEC filings show that MISSAN ANDY sold 27,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Adcock Brett (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 825,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $4.67 per share for $3.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Diaz Deborah (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $4.47 for $53640.0. The insider now directly holds 34,389 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).