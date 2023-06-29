A peek at GitLab Inc. (GTLB): Who has invested in It?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) is 9.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.24 and a high of $70.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $49.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.97% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -27.49% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.72, the stock is 8.98% and 34.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 15.68% off its SMA200. GTLB registered -7.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.81.

The stock witnessed a 43.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.67%, and is 6.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has around 2170 employees, a market worth around $7.16B and $463.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1553.75. Profit margin for the company is -42.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.48% and -29.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.50%).

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.69M, and float is at 90.22M with Short Float at 9.55%.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at GitLab Inc. (GTLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBINS BRIAN G, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROBINS BRIAN G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $51.07 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

GitLab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Brown Dale R (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16536.0 shares of the GTLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, ROBINS BRIAN G (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $47.75 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 530,134 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB).