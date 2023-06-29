A peek at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who has invested in It?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is 12.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $152.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $141.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.52% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 0.06% higher than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.92, the stock is 0.78% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.36% off its SMA200. HLT registered 21.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.34.

The stock witnessed a 2.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.10%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 159000 employees, a market worth around $37.58B and $9.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.18 and Fwd P/E is 21.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.91% and -7.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.50% this year

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 266.00M, and float is at 259.65M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fuentes Laura, the company’s. SEC filings show that Fuentes Laura sold 12,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $141.42 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5270.0 shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $143.73 per share for $99889.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26194.0 shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Silcock Christopher W () disposed off 90 shares at an average price of $138.05 for $12425.0. The insider now directly holds 64,434 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading 25.74% up over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is 26.73% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is 24.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.