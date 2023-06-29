A peek at Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who has invested in It?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -12.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.17 and a high of $73.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.05% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 16.37% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.18, the stock is 2.42% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -10.09% off its SMA200. MTDR registered 1.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.99%, and is 0.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.15 and Fwd P/E is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.88% and -31.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.80%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.90% this year

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.03M, and float is at 111.12M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foran Joseph Wm, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Foran Joseph Wm bought 652 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $44.40 per share for a total of $28949.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Ehrman Monika U (Director) bought a total of 225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $48.05 per share for $10811.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30428.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Foran Joseph Wm (Chairman and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.40 for $84800.0. The insider now directly holds 175,468 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 1.05% up over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 28.43% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -3.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.