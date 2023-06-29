A peek at Matterport Inc. (MTTR): Who has invested in It?

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is 11.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is 6.52% and 13.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. MTTR registered -23.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.57.

The stock witnessed a 13.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.79%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $929.20M and $145.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.27% and -57.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 293.07M, and float is at 276.08M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Matterport Inc. (MTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PITTMAN RAYMOND J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 299,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.42 million shares.

Matterport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Fay James Daniel (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 93,093 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $2.66 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the MTTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Tulsi Japjit (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 51,575 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 145,831 shares of Matterport Inc. (MTTR).