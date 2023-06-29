A peek at Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT): Who has invested in It?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) is -15.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUBT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.53% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.53% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -10.91% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -25.80% off its SMA200. QUBT registered -42.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $362.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.49.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is -8.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $82.53M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -70.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum Computing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.50M, and float is at 33.39M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.