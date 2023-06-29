A peek at Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Who has invested in It?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is 15.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.53 and a high of $88.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $80.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.55% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.84% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -36.49% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.07, the stock is 8.25% and 18.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -6.88% at the moment leaves the stock 17.36% off its SMA200. SIMO registered -10.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a 22.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.58%, and is 9.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has around 1643 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $828.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.84 and Fwd P/E is 16.95. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.68% and -15.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.41M, and float is at 31.40M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) that is trading 26.07% up over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -13.10% lower over the same period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 17.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.