A peek at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN): Who has invested in It?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $10.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 92.09% higher than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -12.73% and 31.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing -21.47% at the moment leaves the stock -44.82% off its SMA200. SONN registered -86.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.28.

The stock witnessed a 23.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.56%, and is -15.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.16% over the week and 24.73% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $13.01M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.54% and -88.17% from its 52-week high.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.00% this year

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.48M, and float is at 22.36M with Short Float at 9.11%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dexter Susan, the company’s Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Dexter Susan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $7000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33667.0 shares.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Dyrness Albert D. (Director) bought a total of 23,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $0.47 per share for $10883.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28962.0 shares of the SONN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Bhatt Nailesh (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.23 for $5800.0. The insider now directly holds 30,733 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN).